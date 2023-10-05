Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Манчестерийн их сургууль нь орчлон ертөнцийн гарал үүслийг судлах номлолд чухал үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 5, 2023
Манчестерийн их сургууль нь орчлон ертөнцийн гарал үүслийг судлах номлолд чухал үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг

The University of Manchester has been selected to participate in the groundbreaking LiteBIRD mission, which aims to trace patterns in light from the early Universe. Led by Japan, the mission will investigate the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation to test the validity of the cosmological inflation theory, which explains how the Universe rapidly expanded after the Big Bang. The UK Space Agency has initially committed £2.7 million to fund UK scientists, including those from Manchester, in designing the mission’s specialized science instruments and analyzing the data.

The UK’s financial support will also enable Cardiff University to manufacture the telescopes’ lenses and filters. The mission is projected to receive a total of £17 million in UK investment and is scheduled to launch before 2030. LiteBIRD will analyze the B-mode polarization pattern in the CMB to detect “primordial gravitational waves,” providing evidence for or against cosmological inflation.

The University of Manchester’s astronomers will contribute to the data analysis team, working to isolate the CMB radiation from other forms of radiation in the Universe while minimizing instrumental interference. LiteBIRD is part of a European Consortium, with France’s space agency CNES leading the project.

LiteBIRD succeeds the immensely successful European Space Agency’s Planck mission, in which Manchester played a major role. The university’s expertise and experience in CMB research, dating back to the late 1970s, will contribute significantly to the mission’s success. Other UK institutions, including Cardiff University, Cambridge, MSSL, UCL, Oxford, and Sussex, will also contribute to the mission’s development.

Dr. Stuart Harper, a post-doctoral researcher at Manchester, expressed excitement about working on LiteBIRD, highlighting the importance of understanding contaminating “foreground” emissions and instrumental errors for analyzing the data. Manchester’s involvement in LiteBIRD, along with its leadership in the Simons Observatory project, positions the university and the UK at the forefront of cosmological research for the next decade.

Эх сурвалж:
- Манчестерийн их сургууль
- Их Британийн сансрын агентлаг

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Калтек Фил Хопкинсийг Симонсын мөрдөн байцаагчаар томилогдсоныг тэмдэглэв

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь эртний галактикуудын нууцад гэрэл тусгав

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон сонирхогчид энэ амралтын өдрүүдэд Драконидын солирын борооны гэрч болно

Oct 7, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Калтек Фил Хопкинсийг Симонсын мөрдөн байцаагчаар томилогдсоныг тэмдэглэв

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь эртний галактикуудын нууцад гэрэл тусгав

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон сонирхогчид энэ амралтын өдрүүдэд Драконидын солирын борооны гэрч болно

Oct 7, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

ISRO-ийн удахгүй хийх номлолууд: Сугар болон XPoSat руу Шукраяан

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал