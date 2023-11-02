Scientists have long been fascinated by the large, dense blobs of material buried deep beneath Earth’s mantle. Located some 2,900 kilometers down, these continent-sized anomalies have puzzled researchers for over a decade. However, a new study published in the journal Nature may shed light on this mystery, proposing an intriguing hypothesis that could potentially solve the enigma.

According to the research, these massive blobs could be remnants of a planet that collided with Earth during the early stages of the solar system. It is believed that when this hypothetical planet crashed into our world, it generated a shower of debris that eventually coalesced to form the Moon.

The theory of a planetary collision is not new; previous studies have suggested that a planet-sized object, known as Theia, collided with Earth around 4.5 billion years ago. However, the recent research conducted by scientists from China, the United States, and the United Kingdom presents compelling evidence to support the idea that chunks of Theia’s material ended up embedded within Earth’s mantle.

Using computer simulations of the colossal impact and the convection currents within Earth, the researchers conducted a detailed study to further investigate this intriguing possibility. Through seismic imaging and geological analysis, they discovered two massive low-velocity provinces (LLVPs) in the lowermost mantle, which indicate a compositionally distinct material compared to the surrounding mantle.

Contrary to previous assumptions that the giant impact would have homogenized Earth’s early composition, the researchers suggest that these LLVPs are actually relics of Theia’s mantle material that managed to survive the Moon-forming event. This finding challenges conventional notions and proposes that the Moon-forming impact was the catalyst for Earth’s geological evolution over the past 4.5 billion years.

While further research is required to fully understand the origin and nature of these blobs, this study opens up new avenues for studying the Earth’s ancient past and offers a fresh perspective on the processes that have shaped our planet.

