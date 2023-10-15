Эрчилсэн сүүн зам: Манай галактикийг бүрдүүлэхэд харанхуй материйн үүрэг

Astronomers have long observed that the Milky Way is not a perfectly flat disk, but rather twisted and warped. Now, researchers from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian have identified a possible explanation for this peculiar shape. They believe that a tilted, football-shaped halo of dark matter surrounding our galaxy could be responsible for the flared edge and warped nature of the Milky Way.

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that does not interact with light, making it invisible to our telescopes. However, it makes up a significant portion of the universe’s matter content, accounting for about 85% of all matter. Its presence can be inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter and light. Dark matter acts as the “gravitational glue” that holds galaxies together, preventing them from flying apart due to their fast rotation.

Судлаачид компьютерийн загваруудыг ашиглан Сүүн замын эргэн тойронд байгаа харанхуй материйн гэрэлт цагираг нь ажиглагдсан ирмэг ба нугалаастай таарч байгааг тооцоолжээ. Тэд манай галактик дахь оддын тойрог зам нь хазайсан, хөл бөмбөг хэлбэртэй хар материйн гэрэлт цагирагтай таарч байгааг тогтоожээ. Үүнээс үзэхэд манай галактик өмнө нь нэгдэх үйл явдал тохиолдож, хоёр галактик мөргөлдөж, хазайлт үүсгэсэн.

Харанхуй материйн галогийн хэлбэрийг ойлгох нь зөвхөн Сүүн замын хувьслын талаар төдийгүй харанхуй материйн мөн чанарыг ойлгох боломжийг олгоно. Энэ нь харанхуй материйн бөөмсийн шинж чанарын талаарх чухал мэдээллийг илчилж, одон орон судлаачдад галактикуудын хооронд орших харанхуй материйн чөлөөт хөвөгч "бөмбөг"-ийг судлахад туслах боломжтой.

The findings of this research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, highlight the impact dark matter has on shaping galaxies and offer a glimpse into the mysterious world of dark matter.

