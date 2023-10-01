Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онтарио дахь усан дээр суурилсан нейтрино илрүүлэх цоо шинэ нээлт

Oct 1, 2023
Онтарио дахь усан дээр суурилсан нейтрино илрүүлэх цоо шинэ нээлт

Scientists have made a groundbreaking breakthrough in neutrino detection using a tank of ultrapure water buried kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface in Ontario, Canada. Neutrinos are ghost-like particles that are abundant in the Universe but are incredibly difficult to study due to their lack of mass, charge, and interaction with other particles.

In this experiment, scientists used the water to detect antineutrinos, which are the antiparticles of neutrinos. Antineutrinos are created during nuclear beta decay, a type of radioactive decay. When an electron antineutrino interacts with a proton, it produces a positron and a neutron in a reaction called inverse beta decay.

To detect this process, scientists utilized a large tank filled with liquid scintillator, which amplifies light. The tank is lined with photomultiplier tubes that can detect the faint glow of Cherenkov radiation produced by charged particles moving faster than the speed of light in the liquid.

Usually, water-filled detectors struggle to detect signals below 3 megaelectronvolts, but this experiment demonstrated that a water-filled tank could detect signals as low as 1.4 megaelectronvolts. The team successfully detected evidence of inverse beta decay with a confidence level of 3 sigma, equivalent to a 99.7 percent probability.

This breakthrough has significant implications for neutrino experiments and monitoring technology. It offers a more cost-effective and readily available material for detecting neutrinos and antineutrinos. Additionally, the research suggests that water detectors could be used to monitor the power production of nuclear reactors.

The SNO+ collaboration, which conducted this experiment, is a world-leading underground laboratory located more than 2 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. The lab provides shielding against cosmic rays, allowing for exceptionally well-resolved signals.

In addition to its practical applications, SNO+ continues to contribute to our understanding of neutrinos. Scientists are particularly interested in determining whether neutrinos and antineutrinos are the same particle or if there are differences between them. SNO+ is currently searching for a rare and never-before-seen decay that could shed light on this question.

Overall, this breakthrough in utilizing water for neutrino detection opens up new possibilities for studying these elusive particles and deepening our understanding of the Universe.

Эх сурвалж: Физик тойм захидал

By Мамфо Брешиа

