Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Оны сүүлчийн супер сар тэнгэрийг гэрэлтүүлж байна

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 29, 2023
Оны сүүлчийн супер сар тэнгэрийг гэрэлтүүлж байна

The last supermoon of the year will illuminate the night sky tonight, providing a spectacular sight for stargazers. This marks the end of a series of four supermoons in 2023, with two of them occurring in the month of July.

A supermoon, also known as a perigee-syzygy, refers to a full or new moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. During this time, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual.

Tonight’s supermoon is expected to shine brightly at 18:45 BST, captivating skywatchers with its radiant glow. As the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth, its luminosity will be enhanced, creating a mesmerizing celestial display.

Supermoon events have become highly anticipated and attract enthusiasts from all over the world. The unique phenomenon offers a rare opportunity to witness the beauty and grandeur of our celestial companion up close.

While the scientific significance of supermoons is still a subject of study, their visual impact is undeniable. The giant, glowing orb in the sky has long fascinated and inspired humans, fueling the imaginations of poets, artists, and dreamers throughout history.

Make sure to mark your calendars and find a clear spot to gaze at the sky tonight as the last supermoon of the year makes its appearance. It is a captivating experience that reminds us of the wonders and mysteries of the universe.

Source: [source name] (source URL)

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Supermoon: A full or new moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.
– Perigee-syzygy: A term used to describe the alignment of the moon with the Earth and the sun, resulting in a full or new moon.

Эх сурвалж:
– [эх сурвалжийн нэр]
– [эх сурвалжийн нэр]

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Биомаркер илрүүлэх өндөр мэдрэмжтэй, тогтвортой уян цахилгаан химийн мэдрэгч

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал