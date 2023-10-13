On Saturday, October 14, skywatchers in the Americas will be treated to a dazzling display as an annular eclipse graces the skies. The eclipse will begin at 09:13 PDT in Oregon and will make its way across several states in the U.S., including Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. It will also be visible in some regions of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona before passing into the Gulf of Mexico. The eclipse will then continue through Mexico, Central America, and South America, ending at sunset over the Atlantic Ocean.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from Earth and only partially obscures the sun, creating a stunning fiery ring around the dark lunar disk. The eclipse will unfold in stages, beginning with a partial solar eclipse as the moon starts to pass in front of the sun. As the moon fully covers the sun, the annularity phase begins, showcasing the iconic “ring of fire” effect. During this phase, a phenomenon called “Baily’s Beads” can be observed, which are droplets of light that form an arc around the moon due to the uneven edge of the lunar disk.

The maximum eclipse occurs when the moon completely covers the center of the sun’s disk, resulting in a glowing ring of fire. The annularity can last between 4 and 5 minutes, depending on the location. After this, the moon will move away from the sun, marking the end of the annularity and starting the second partial eclipse phase. Throughout the event, it is crucial to view the sun safely by using specialized eclipse glasses or projecting the image onto a sheet of card.

This annular eclipse of 2023 is a precursor to another celestial event set to captivate the Americas: a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of these celestial displays.

– Annular eclipse: An eclipse in which the moon is farther from Earth and only partially obscures the sun, creating a ring of fire effect.

– Baily’s Beads: Droplets of light that form an arc around the moon during an annular eclipse, caused by the uneven edge of the lunar disk.

– Partial solar eclipse: When the moon, Earth, and sun are not perfectly aligned, resulting in the moon covering only part of the sun’s disk.

– Total solar eclipse: When the moon completely blocks the face of the sun.

