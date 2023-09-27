Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрдэмтэд жижиг уургийн молекулуудын крио-EM дүрслэлийн аргыг боловсруулжээ

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023
Эрдэмтэд жижиг уургийн молекулуудын крио-EM дүрслэлийн аргыг боловсруулжээ

Scientists at UCLA have developed a solution that allows cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to generate high-quality images of smaller protein molecules. Cryo-EM is a technique that enables the visualization of the atomic structure of biological molecules with high resolution. Previously, cryo-EM was only effective for imaging large molecules, but this new development expands its capabilities.

The researchers engineered a 20 nanometer cube-shaped protein structure, called a scaffold, with tripod-like protrusions to hold small proteins in place. During processing, the scaffold can be digitally removed from the image, resulting in a 3D image of just the small protein being analyzed. This advancement is significant for the study of small to medium-sized proteins, as they are crucial in the search for potential new drugs.

The team tested their method using cryo-EM to observe the atomic structure of a protein called KRAS, which is involved in about 25% of human cancers. This observation could help in the development of drugs that can neutralize the cancer-causing abilities of KRAS by targeting specific locations on the protein.

This research opens up possibilities for exploring the atomic structures of smaller proteins and identifying targets for therapeutic purposes. Cryo-EM works by sending a beam of electrons through frozen samples of material and producing thousands of 2D photographs of the molecules from different angles. By reconciling these photographs, a high-resolution 3D image of a single molecule is generated.

The paper detailing this research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Эх сурвалж:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2305494120

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч болон Оросын сансрын нисгэгчид бүтэн жил үргэлжилсэн сансрын нислэгийн дараа эх орондоо ирлээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Цахилгаан талбар бүхий графены гадаргуу дээрх үрэлтийг хянах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч Фрэнк Рубио сансрын нислэгийн дээд амжилтыг эвдсэний дараа эх дэлхийдээ буцаж ирэв.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч болон Оросын сансрын нисгэгчид бүтэн жил үргэлжилсэн сансрын нислэгийн дараа эх орондоо ирлээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Цахилгаан талбар бүхий графены гадаргуу дээрх үрэлтийг хянах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сансрын нисгэгч Фрэнк Рубио сансрын нислэгийн дээд амжилтыг эвдсэний дараа эх дэлхийдээ буцаж ирэв.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

ISRO-ийн дарга: Дэлхийн ирээдүйн талаарх асуултуудад хариулах Сугар гаригийн номлолыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал