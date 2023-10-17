Хотын амьдрал

CME дэлхий рүү ойртож байгаа тул болзошгүй геомагнит шуурганы талаар НАСА анхааруулж байна

Oct 17, 2023

Oct 17, 2023
NASA has issued a warning of a potential geomagnetic storm as a result of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) recently unleashed from sunspot AR3467. Although the CME is not on a direct collision course with Earth, experts believe it may still have a glancing blow on our planet.

Sunspots are temporary phenomena on the Sun’s photosphere characterized by cooler temperatures and intense magnetic activity. These sunspots are connected by regions of concentrated magnetic energy called magnetic filaments. On October 16th, sunspot AR3467 experienced a magnetic filament eruption, releasing a burst of energy into space.

A CME is a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields that rise above the solar corona or are released into space. These CMEs can travel towards Earth, carrying energetic particles and potentially impacting our planet’s magnetosphere.

NASA’s latest model suggests that the CME resulting from sunspot AR3467’s eruption may deliver a glancing blow to Earth on October 19th, potentially causing a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm. While this is considered a minor storm, it can still have notable effects such as disruptions to satellite communications, minor fluctuations in power grids, and the appearance of beautiful auroras at higher latitudes.

Although this off-target CME is not a major concern, NASA emphasizes the importance of regularly monitoring solar activities. They employ a network of solar observatories to continuously monitor the sun, investigating various phenomena from its outer atmosphere to its turbulent surface. NASA missions such as the Solar Dynamics Observatory, Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, and the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, among others, contribute to this ongoing solar surveillance.

Source: SpaceWeather.com

