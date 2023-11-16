Тархины хөгжлийн эртний гарал үүслийг илрүүлэх

New research conducted by the Layden Lab at Lehigh University has shed light on the remarkable connection between the gene mechanisms responsible for neurogenesis in the brain and the primitive neural nets of ancient creatures. The study suggests that nature repurposes blueprints from simpler organisms that predate humans and other animals on the evolutionary timeline to build our intricate brains.

The researchers focused their investigation on Nematostella vectensis, commonly known as the starlet sea anemone. These sea anemones belong to the cnidarians, which are the sister taxon to bilaterians (including humans). The findings, recently published in Scientific Reports, challenge the belief that the gene programs crucial for brain development emerged specifically for this purpose.

By studying the sea anemones, the Layden Lab aimed to determine if the gene patterns involved in brain development were also present during the development of the anemones’ simpler neural nets, which do not possess brains. If present, this discovery would suggest that new and distinct functions did not have to evolve to pattern the brain, undermining the theory of homology (all brains having descended from a common ancestor).

To investigate this, the researchers manipulated gene expression in Nematostella embryos and observed the changes in neuronal development. They found that the gene program responsible for patterning the brain along the anterior-posterior axis also played a role in patterning the sea anemones’ neural net. Additionally, the genes involved in regionalization, which assigns cells to different regions of the nervous system, were found to have a similar function in other cell types. This indicates that their roles are not limited to brain patterning.

These findings lend credibility to the hypothesis that the patterning of the central nervous system evolved through the co-option of broadly acting regionalization programs that were already present in an ancestral species. In other words, these ancient programs were repurposed and can still be observed in many species today.

The research conducted by the Layden Lab showcases how studying simpler organisms provides valuable insights into our own biology. Understanding the mechanisms behind neural development and regeneration in sea anemones could pave the way for potential applications in regenerative therapies for humans.

While the complexity of the human nervous system far surpasses that of sea anemones, the foundational blueprint remains remarkably similar. Investigating how these creatures build their neural systems allows us to grasp the fundamental building blocks and trace our own neurological journey from simpler origins. By unraveling the ancient origins of brain development, we gain a deeper understanding of how nature has shaped our intricate minds.

Түгээмэл асуултууд (Түгээмэл асуултууд)

What is neurogenesis?

Neurogenesis refers to the process of generating new neurons (nerve cells) in the brain. It plays a crucial role in brain development, learning, memory, and tissue repair.

What are cnidarians?

Cnidarians are a group of animals that include sea anemones, jellyfish, corals, and hydroids. They are characterized by their stinging cells called cnidocytes.

What is a neural net?

A neural net, also known as a nerve net, is a simple network of neurons that lacks a centralized brain or complex organization. It is found in primitive organisms such as sea anemones and is involved in basic sensory and motor functions.

What is the difference between homology and convergence?

Homology refers to features or traits shared by different species due to common ancestry. Convergence, on the other hand, describes the independent evolution of similar traits in different species. The study aimed to determine whether all brains are homologous or have independently evolved (converged) by repurposing existing genes.