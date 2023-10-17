Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Starlink групп 6-23 Номлолын тойм

Вики Ставропулу

Oct 17, 2023
The Starlink Group 6-23 mission was carried out by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket. The rocket successfully launched and deployed 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. This launch was the 23rd mission for the Starlink constellation, bringing the total number of satellites in orbit to over 1,300.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, manufactured by SpaceX, is a reusable two-stage rocket designed to transport payloads into space. It is equipped with nine Merlin engines that provide powerful thrust during liftoff and ascent. The Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 incorporates various improvements and upgrades to enhance its performance and reusability.

The main objective of the Starlink Group 6-23 mission was to continue expanding SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet constellation. The deployment of these 60 satellites is another step towards providing global internet coverage from space. Once the satellites are in their designated orbits, they will communicate with each other and with ground stations, enabling a network of high-speed internet connectivity.

The Starlink constellation aims to provide affordable and reliable internet access to users around the world, including remote and underserved areas. By deploying thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink can bypass traditional infrastructure limitations and deliver internet connectivity directly from space.

SpaceX plans to continue launching batches of Starlink satellites until they achieve global coverage. With each mission, the constellation becomes more robust and capable of delivering high-speed internet services. Starlink is ultimately expected to consist of tens of thousands of satellites in orbit.

Эх сурвалж: Өдөр бүр сансрын нисгэгч

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket: A reusable two-stage rocket manufactured by SpaceX, designed to transport payloads into space.
– Starlink: A broadband satellite internet constellation developed and operated by SpaceX.
– Starlink constellation: A network of satellites deployed in low Earth orbit to provide global internet coverage.
– Low Earth orbit: The region of space around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (100 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) above sea level.

Эх сурвалж:
– Everyday Astronaut (www.everydayastronaut.com)

