Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

"Галын цагираг" нарны хиртэлт Америк тивийн тэнгэрийг гэрэлтүүлж байна

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 15, 2023
"Галын цагираг" нарны хиртэлт Америк тивийн тэнгэрийг гэрэлтүүлж байна

A rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse occurred over North, Central, and South America on Saturday. This stunning phenomenon won’t be visible in this part of the world again until 2046. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is situated at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, so it cannot completely block the sun. Instead, the sun’s fiery light surrounds the moon’s shadow, creating what is often referred to as the “ring of fire.”

The eclipse began in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and is expected to end off the Atlantic coast of Brazil at 3:48 p.m. ET. As the moon moved in front of the sun, the skies darkened in city after city along the eclipse path, causing temperatures to drop. Even those outside of the direct path were treated to a crescent-shaped partial solar eclipse, where it appeared that the moon was taking a bite out of the sun.

The effects of the eclipse were not limited to the skies above. Little crescents could be seen on the ground, reflecting off car windshields and skyscraper windows. For those observing from areas with trees, the spaces between the leaves acted as pinholes, creating individual crescents of light.

If you missed out on seeing this year’s annular eclipse, mark your calendars for April 8, 2024. On that day, a total solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, providing another opportunity for sky-gazers to witness this captivating event. Remember to keep your certified eclipse glasses, solar viewers, and solar filters for your camera for the next eclipse in April to safely view the celestial spectacle.

Эх сурвалж:
- CNN

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Хүний оюун санааны нарийн төвөгтэй байдлыг ойлгох нь: Зорилтот эмчилгээнд тархины эсүүдийг зураглах

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гелиосфер: Манай нарны аймгийн эргэн тойрон дахь аварга бөмбөлөг

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийг ойлгох: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Хүний оюун санааны нарийн төвөгтэй байдлыг ойлгох нь: Зорилтот эмчилгээнд тархины эсүүдийг зураглах

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гелиосфер: Манай нарны аймгийн эргэн тойрон дахь аварга бөмбөлөг

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийг ойлгох: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхий рүү ойртож буй астероидыг илрүүлэв

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал