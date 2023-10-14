Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Бямба гарагт тохиох ховорхон "Галын цагираг" нарны хиртэлт: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 14, 2023
Бямба гарагт тохиох ховорхон "Галын цагираг" нарны хиртэлт: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Millions of Americans will have the opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event this Saturday: a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and creating a ring-like effect.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible in several states across the U.S., including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. Parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona will also have the chance to see it. Additionally, the eclipse will be visible in Central America, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, as well as in Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.

The eclipse will begin around 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and will end in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CDT, weather permitting. NASA will be live-streaming the event, featuring conversations with scientists and views from telescopes across the country. Viewers can watch the livestream on NASA’s YouTube channel or at the top of the dedicated webpage.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is important to use eclipse glasses or a viewer specifically designed for this purpose. These protective eyewear filters out harmful rays from the sun, allowing viewers to witness the celestial spectacle without risking damage to their eyes.

It is worth noting that Saturday’s annular solar eclipse differs from a total eclipse, with the latter expected to occur in April. This will be the last opportunity for many Americans to witness a “ring of fire” for several years.

Эх сурвалж:
- НАСА
– Image: YouTube (NASA channel)

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрдэмтэд механик метаматериалын нууцыг нээв

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гаригуудыг хамгаалах удирдамжийг өргөжүүлэхийн ач холбогдол

Oct 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сэтгэцийн нууцууд, металлаар баялаг астероид

Oct 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрдэмтэд механик метаматериалын нууцыг нээв

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гаригуудыг хамгаалах удирдамжийг өргөжүүлэхийн ач холбогдол

Oct 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сэтгэцийн нууцууд, металлаар баялаг астероид

Oct 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн X-59 дуунаас хурдан анхны нислэг ирэх жил хүртэл хойшлогдлоо

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал