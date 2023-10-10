Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансрын цаг агаарын ноцтой үйл явдлууд шувуудын нүүдэлд нөлөөлж, судалгааны шоунууд

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 10, 2023
Сансрын цаг агаарын ноцтой үйл явдлууд шувуудын нүүдэлд нөлөөлж, судалгааны шоунууд

Severe space weather events, such as solar flares, have been found to impact the migration patterns of birds, leading to a decrease in their numbers during migration seasons, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Michigan. These events disrupt Earth’s magnetic field, which migratory birds rely on for long-distance navigation. The study used a 23-year dataset of bird migration across the Great Plains to analyze the effects of space weather events on bird movement.

The researchers found that birds that chose to migrate during these events faced more difficulty navigating, particularly in overcast conditions during the autumn season. The study used radar images collected at 37 stations across the Great Plains to estimate migration intensity and measure the direction of flight. The majority of migratory birds in this region are perching birds, shorebirds, and waterfowl.

The analysis of radar data was matched with a geomagnetic disturbance index, which represents the maximum hourly change in magnetic conditions. Using statistical models, the researchers measured the effects of these disturbances on bird migration. They discovered a decrease in the number of migrating birds during strong geomagnetic disturbances and observed that birds were more likely to drift with the wind instead of actively navigating when faced with obscured celestial cues and magnetic disruption.

The findings highlight the significant impact of environmental conditions, including geomagnetic disturbances, on animal behavior and population-level movement patterns. This research provides valuable insight into the influence of space weather events on migratory birds and emphasizes the need for further study in this area.

Эх сурвалж:
– Eric Gulson-Castillo et al., Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2020.

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА урьд өмнө цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээжийн анхны зургийг дэлгэнэ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА урьд өмнө цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээжийн анхны зургийг дэлгэнэ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал