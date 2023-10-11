Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Нэг молекулын тархалтын зан үйлийг нарийн хянах шинэ арга

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 11, 2023
Нэг молекулын тархалтын зан үйлийг нарийн хянах шинэ арга

Scientists from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a novel technique to monitor the diffusion behavior of single molecules in sub-nanometer space. The study, published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, utilized surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) to achieve this level of accuracy.

SERS is an analytical technique that enhances the Raman signal of molecules by inducing a resonance phenomenon on a metal surface. It allows for highly sensitive and selective analysis at the single-molecule level. However, monitoring the long-term behavior of unlabeled single molecules has proven challenging.

To overcome this hurdle, the research team utilized the photothermal effect of gold nanorods to construct hotspot structures with a gap size of approximately 1.0 nm using laser reconstruction. These hotspots not only provided excellent SERS enhancement but also actively trapped the target molecules. This enabled real-time monitoring and analysis of single-molecule diffusion behavior, specifically for crystalline violet molecules.

By employing dynamic surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, the researchers were able to observe the blinking behavior of single crystalline violet molecules for durations of up to four minutes. The combination of density functional theory calculations and SERS mapping results led them to conclude that these molecules can be confined in sub-nanometer space.

This groundbreaking study provides valuable insights into molecular interactions, chemical reactions, and the behavior of biomolecules. The ability to accurately monitor single-molecule diffusion opens up new avenues for a deeper understanding of various scientific phenomena.

Source: The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.3c02276) – Chinese Academy of Sciences

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сэтгэцийн сансрын хөлөг Металл астероид руу аялж эхэллээ

Oct 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал