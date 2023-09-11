Хотын амьдрал

Орчлон ертөнцийг судлах нь: Сарны дурангийн боломж

Орчлон ертөнцийг судлах нь: Сарны дурангийн боломж

Есдүгээр сар сарын 11, 2023
Telescopes have revolutionized our understanding of the Universe, from our backyards to space. However, as technology continues to advance, researchers are pondering the next step in observatory development. A recent paper on the arXiv suggests that placing telescopes on the lunar surface could be a promising option.

While the idea of lunar telescopes is not entirely new, NASA has already funded a project called the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT). During the Apollo missions, retroreflectors were placed on the Moon, enabling astronomers to accurately measure lunar distances.

In this new paper, the authors discuss existing concepts and introduce a novel idea called a hypertelescope. Some proposed lunar telescopes include those focused on radio observations on the far side of the Moon, studying exoplanet atmospheres using an array of telescopes, and observing bright ultraviolet objects. There are even suggestions of constructing a gravitational wave observatory similar to LIGO.

The main challenge with these proposals is their technical complexity, requiring construction beyond our current capabilities. As a more feasible alternative, the authors suggest a basic optical telescope that utilizes the lunar terrain. By arranging a mirror array along the edges of a crater and suspending the detector cluster with a cable, a hypertelescope could be created. The advantage of this approach is that smaller mirrors are easier to construct, and the shape of the crater reduces the need for extensive earthworks during installation.

Another variation would involve placing mirrors on one side of a crater and the instrumentation on the other side, allowing for a large focal length. However, this would limit the telescope’s observational range.

While these ideas are still in their early stages, several challenges need to be addressed before lunar telescopes become a reality. For instance, dust accumulation on mirrors and the potential impact of lunar seismic activity on mirror alignments and detector accuracy must be considered.

Nevertheless, the inevitability of humans returning to the Moon suggests that a lunar observatory is only a matter of time. As history has shown, wherever humans go, telescopes follow, and the Moon could provide a unique vantage point for exploring the mysteries of the Universe.

Эх сурвалж:
– Original article by Universe Today.

