Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинэ судалгаагаар урьд өмнө бүртгэгдэж байгаагүй хамгийн том нарны шуургыг илрүүлжээ

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 11, 2023
Researchers from various institutions across the globe have discovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever recorded, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. By examining ancient tree rings found in the French Alps, the team was able to identify a significant rise in radiocarbon levels during that time period. Comparisons to beryllium measurements from ice cores in Greenland suggest that this spike in radiocarbon was the result of an immense solar storm that released high amounts of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

The findings, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions, provide valuable insights into the exceptional activities of the Sun and the potential threats it poses to our planet. If a similar solar storm were to occur in modern times, it would have devastating consequences, disrupting telecommunications, causing widespread power outages, and resulting in financial losses. Understanding these potential risks is crucial in order to prepare and fortify our communication and energy systems to protect them from harm.

Scientists have identified nine extreme solar storms, known as Miyake Events, in the past 15,000 years. The newly discovered storm from 14,300 years ago is the largest ever recorded, approximately twice the size of the confirmed events from 993 AD and 774 AD. The nature of these events is not fully understood, as they have never been directly observed instrumentally. This highlights our limited knowledge about the Sun’s behavior and the need for a better understanding of what causes these extreme solar storms, how often they occur, and if they can be predicted.

Overall, this study emphasizes the importance of studying past solar activity to gauge the potential risks for our modern technology-dependent society. By examining historical events and patterns, scientists can gain valuable insights that can inform strategies for mitigating the impact of future solar storms.

Эх сурвалж:
– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions

