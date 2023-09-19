Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхийг хамгаалахын тулд астероидын хазайлтын аргыг туршиж байна

ByВики Ставропулу

Есдүгээр сар сарын 19, 2023
НАСА дэлхийг хамгаалахын тулд астероидын хазайлтын аргыг туршиж байна

Scientists at NASA have successfully conducted a test to determine if they can change the course of an asteroid heading towards Earth. The mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart), aimed to deflect an asteroid named Dimorphos. The $330 million spacecraft was launched as part of the kinetic impactor technique, a method of asteroid deflection.

Although NASA assured the public that Dimorphos is not a threat to Earth, the mission was designed to determine the viability of this deflection technique for future asteroid collisions. The agency wants to be prepared in case an asteroid on a collision course with Earth is discovered in the future.

This test is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to study and understand near-Earth objects (NEOs) and devise methods to protect our planet from potential impacts. The agency has been exploring various strategies, including kinetic impactor techniques, gravity tractors, and asteroid redirection through gravity assists.

The Dart mission involved crashing the spacecraft into Dimorphos and studying the results. By gathering data on the asteroid’s response to the impact, scientists can assess the effectiveness of the kinetic impactor technique in altering an asteroid’s trajectory. Such knowledge will be crucial in developing future asteroid deflection missions.

NASA’s dedication to asteroid research and deflection strategies highlights their commitment to safeguarding the Earth from potential catastrophic events. By continually advancing our understanding of asteroids and refining our methods, we can be better prepared to respond to any future threats.

Эх сурвалж:
– НАСА: https://www.nasa.gov/
– LADBible: https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-nasa-has-just-hit-an-asteroid-20220522

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx сансрын хөлөг Ютагийн цөлд буухаар ​​астероидын дээжийн капсулыг гаргана.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Зорилготой үйл ажиллагааны гарал үүсэл: Нялхсын судалгааны санаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

OSIRIS-REx-ийн эрхэм зорилго: Харь гаригийн чулуулгийн сорьцыг дэлхий рүү буцаан авчрах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx сансрын хөлөг Ютагийн цөлд буухаар ​​астероидын дээжийн капсулыг гаргана.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Зорилготой үйл ажиллагааны гарал үүсэл: Нялхсын судалгааны санаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

OSIRIS-REx-ийн эрхэм зорилго: Харь гаригийн чулуулгийн сорьцыг дэлхий рүү буцаан авчрах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэгийн Викрам Ландер, Прагян Ровер нар Унтах горимд хэвээр байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал