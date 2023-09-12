Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Олон улсын баг Y хромосомын дарааллыг хийж, уураг кодлогч шинэ генийг илрүүлэв.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
An international team of researchers has successfully completed the sequencing of the Y chromosome, the male sex chromosome. The groundbreaking research has also led to the discovery of 41 additional protein-coding genes, opening up new avenues for further research into disease risk and human biology.

Until recently, a significant portion of the Y chromosome was missing from the reference genome, presenting a challenge for researchers. However, advancements in technology and bioinformatics algorithms have allowed the team to overcome this hurdle and fully sequence the male sex chromosome.

The sequencing of the Y chromosome has added 30 million new bases to the human genome reference. Additionally, it has revealed 41 previously unknown protein-coding genes. This comprehensive sequence of the Y chromosome provides a valuable resource for studying genetic variations that may impact human traits and diseases.

The structure of the Y chromosome, which had remained elusive for decades, is now better understood. The sequencing has provided a wiring diagram of the genetic switches that are activated by the Y chromosome, many of which are critical for male development. Scientists can now use this map to delve into the genetic contributions to reproduction and other male-specific traits.

The sequencing process was particularly challenging due to the repetitive molecular patterns and palindromic sequences found in the Y chromosome. However, the new method of sequencing allowed the researchers to identify and understand these complex sequences, providing a more comprehensive view of the male sex chromosome.

The completed sequence of the Y chromosome was made possible through the collaborative efforts of over 100 researchers from around the world. The research was led by the National Human Genome Research Institute and the Telomere-to-Telomere consortium.

This significant achievement will greatly advance our understanding of human biology and may contribute to breakthroughs in cancer research. Moreover, the variability observed in the Y chromosome between individuals can now be further explored, potentially leading to a better understanding of disease risks.

The completion of the Y chromosome sequencing marks a major milestone in genomics and sets the stage for future discoveries in the field. Researchers can now design experiments to test the impact and function of previously unexplored parts of the Y chromosome, shedding light on its role in human health and development.

