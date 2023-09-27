Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Эрдэмтэд Замби улсаас дэлхийн хамгийн эртний модон байгууламжийг илрүүлжээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023
Эрдэмтэд Замби улсаас дэлхийн хамгийн эртний модон байгууламжийг илрүүлжээ

Дүгнэлт:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

