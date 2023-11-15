Нууцлаг одой гараг Эрисийн талаарх шинэ ойлголт

Scientists have gained a deeper understanding of the dwarf planet Eris, shedding light on its composition and structure. While Eris remains largely unexplored, researchers have relied on its moon Dysnomia to discern crucial details. Recent research suggests that Eris has a rocky interior beneath an icy shell, distinguishing it from its cosmic cousin Pluto. Despite Eris and Pluto both having an icy exterior with rocky interiors, Eris is believed to have a higher concentration of rock and a lower ice content.

Lead author of the study, planetary scientist Francis Nimmo, explains that Eris went through a melting process in its history, causing the rock to sink to its center. The ice, on the other hand, experiences a slow churning motion due to residual heat from the inside. This finding also indicates that Eris is unlikely to harbor a liquid ocean within its core. The diameter of Eris measures approximately 1,445 miles, making it slightly smaller than Pluto’s 1,473 miles. However, due to its higher concentration of dense rock, Eris has about 25% more mass than Pluto.

While Pluto is primarily puffed up by ice, Eris is characterized by its composition of rock with a minimal amount of ice on its outer side. Caltech astronomer and study co-author Mike Brown describes Eris as resembling Pluto with the addition of every asteroid in the asteroid belt. The name Eris is derived from the ancient Greek goddess of discord, and it orbits around the sun at an average of about 68 times the distance between the Earth and the sun, taking 557 years to complete one orbit.

Eris’s moon Dysnomia, named after Eris’s mythological daughter, has a diameter of approximately 440 miles and is composed mostly of ice. Similar to the Earth-moon system, Dysnomia is slowly pushed away by tides, resulting in the spin of Eris slowing down. This process concludes with Eris always presenting the same face to Dysnomia.

Standing on Eris, one would witness a perpetual dusk, as the dwarf planet’s distance from the sun prevents it from enjoying daylight. The sun would appear no larger than a bright star in the sky, easily obstructed by the head of a pin.

Eris and Pluto are located beyond Neptune, the furthest planet in our solar system. While the International Astronomical Union recognizes five dwarf planets, including Ceres, Haumea, and Makemake, Eris stands as the most massive. As these new findings emphasize, each of the largest dwarf planets possesses unique characteristics. Comparisons between Eris and Pluto should be approached with caution, as they reveal the complexity and diversity of these distant celestial bodies.

