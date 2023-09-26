Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

НАСА-гийн капсул нь астероидын дээжийг Ютагийн цөлд аюулгүй хүргэв

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
НАСА-гийн капсул нь астероидын дээжийг Ютагийн цөлд аюулгүй хүргэв

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

Эх сурвалж:
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By Роберт Эндрю

