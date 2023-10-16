Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлт нь Америк даяар цугласан олныг байлдан дагуулж байна

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 16, 2023
Цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлт нь Америк даяар цугласан олныг байлдан дагуулж байна

On Saturday, thousands of people in the Americas became spectators to a rare astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, creating the extraordinary sight of a “ring of fire” in the sky. Observers were left in awe as they witnessed this stunning event unfold.

Oscar Lopez, 26, traveled all the way from Mexico City to Campeche, Mexico to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s one of those things you can’t miss. It’s amazing. We’re really lucky as human beings to be able to experience these things.”

An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, leaving only the corona visible. In an annular eclipse, the moon is slightly farther away from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller. As a result, when it moves in front of the sun, it creates a “ring of fire” effect, as the sun’s outer edge is still visible.

This event attracted not only casual observers but also astronomers and photographers, who aimed to capture the magical moment on camera. Many people used specialized solar filters and safety glasses to protect their eyes while viewing the eclipse, as direct exposure to the sun’s rays can cause damage to the eyes.

Annular solar eclipses are relatively rare occurrences, happening only a few times a year at most. The next annular eclipse visible from the Americas is expected to take place in June 2022. Until then, those lucky enough to witness the recent eclipse have been left with memories of this awe-inspiring spectacle.

Эх сурвалж:
- Байхгүй

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Astroforge анхны арилжааны гүний сансрын номлолд бэлтгэж байна

Oct 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Андромеда Галактикийн хүчирхийллийн түүхийг Галактикийн археологийн төслөөр илчилсэн

Oct 18, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаагаар оддыг "харьцангуй ир"-ээр хагас болгон хувааж болно

Oct 18, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Astroforge анхны арилжааны гүний сансрын номлолд бэлтгэж байна

Oct 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Андромеда Галактикийн хүчирхийллийн түүхийг Галактикийн археологийн төслөөр илчилсэн

Oct 18, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаагаар оддыг "харьцангуй ир"-ээр хагас болгон хувааж болно

Oct 18, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Асар том сүүлт од дэлхийд ойртож байна: 12P/Pons-Brooks

Oct 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал