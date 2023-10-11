Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Далайн урсгалыг хянах хиймэл дагуулын шинэ даалгавар

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 11, 2023
Далайн урсгалыг хянах хиймэл дагуулын шинэ даалгавар

A new satellite mission called the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) is set to provide scientists with a better view of the ocean’s surface and reveal crucial information about ocean currents. As the world warms, understanding what happens in the ocean will be vital, and the SWOT mission aims to study the ocean from space to monitor these changes. The satellite, launched by NASA and CNES, the French space agency, will measure small variations in the height of the sea surface to estimate ocean currents flowing underneath.

The SWOT mission will also rely on surface-level measurements for accurate data interpretation. To gather this essential ocean data, a team of more than 60 scientists, support staff, and crew will be on board the state-of-the-art research vessel RV Investigator. This 24-day voyage off Australia’s southeast coast will utilize world-class scientific equipment, including satellite-tracked floating buoys and drifters, to measure the real-time movement of currents at the ocean surface.

Climate change is causing disruptions in the global network of currents that connect the oceans. The deep “overturning circulation” that transports carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients around the globe has been slowing down. At the surface, ocean currents are becoming more energetic. Western boundary currents, such as the Gulf Stream and the East Australian Current, have experienced dramatic changes and have become hotspots for ocean warming. These changes in currents can have significant impacts on local weather patterns and marine ecosystems.

By combining satellite observations with surface-level measurements, scientists hope to better understand and monitor these changes in ocean currents. The SWOT mission will provide researchers with a powerful tool to study ocean currents in unprecedented detail, which can ultimately improve weather forecasts and climate risk assessments.

Эх сурвалж:
- НАСА
– CNES

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сэтгэцийн сансрын хөлөг Металл астероид руу аялж эхэллээ

Oct 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал