Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА 4.5 тэрбум жилийн настай астероидын "амьдралын барилгын чулуу" байж болзошгүйг илрүүлжээ.

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 11, 2023
НАСА 4.5 тэрбум жилийн настай астероидын "амьдралын барилгын чулуу" байж болзошгүйг илрүүлжээ.

NASA revealed that a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid, Bennu, could potentially contain the “building blocks of life on Earth.” Samples collected from the asteroid during the Osiris-Rex mission exhibited evidence of high-carbon content and water, according to early tests conducted by the US space agency. These materials were showcased during a live streamed event at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. The samples, amounting to approximately 250 grams of rocks and dust, were returned to Earth last month after a capsule touched down in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson referred to the sample as “scientific treasure,” stating that it will contribute to investigations into the origins of life on our planet for generations to come. Bennu, a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system, has the potential to shed light on the formation and evolution of planets.

Professor Dante Lauretta, the mission’s lead scientist, expressed excitement about the discoveries made in the asteroid material, calling it a “time capsule” with ancient secrets that provide profound insights into the origins of our solar system. The abundant presence of water-bearing clay minerals and carbon-rich material found in the samples reveals only a fraction of what Bennu may hold. These discoveries not only enhance our understanding of our celestial neighborhood but also offer potential clues to the beginnings of life. NASA’s mission aimed to collect 60 grams of asteroid sample, but scientists were pleasantly surprised to find additional “bonus material” covering the collector head, canister lid, and base when they opened the canister lid.

Overall, the study of Bennu’s samples will continue to unravel the mysteries of our cosmic heritage and contribute to our understanding of how life on Earth began. The high-carbon content and presence of water suggest that asteroids like Bennu could have played a crucial role in seeding our planet with the necessary ingredients for life to emerge and thrive.

Эх сурвалж:
– Nasa/Pa. “The asteroid Bennu could contain the ‘building blocks of life on Earth’”. [Source name]. [Date].
– [Author]. “NASA discovers possible ‘building blocks of life’ in Bennu samples”. [Source name]. [Date].

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

2023 оны XNUMX-р сард цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлт болон бусад селестиел үйл явдлууд

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

2023 оны XNUMX-р сард цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлт болон бусад селестиел үйл явдлууд

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал