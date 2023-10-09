Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Олон улсын сансрын станцад хөргөлтийн шингэн алдагдаж, багийн гишүүдэд аюул учруулахгүй

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 9, 2023
Олон улсын сансрын станцад хөргөлтийн шингэн алдагдаж, багийн гишүүдэд аюул учруулахгүй

Russian officials have confirmed that a coolant leak occurred on the International Space Station (ISS), but have reassured that there is no risk to the crew or the outpost. The leak originated from an external backup radiator for Russia’s new science lab, named Nauka, while the main thermal control system of the lab continues to function normally.

NASA has also confirmed that the crew of seven on board the ISS is not in danger and that operations are ongoing without disruption. However, engineers are currently investigating the cause of the leak, which follows recent coolant leaks from other Russian spacecraft at the station. Previous leaks were attributed to impacts from tiny meteoroids rather than manufacturing flaws.

The incident resulted in extended stays for some crew members in the past. During a Soyuz crew capsule leak in December, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and his Russian counterparts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, spent a total of 371 days in orbit instead of the usual six months. In response, a replacement capsule was sent to the station for their return journey.

The International Space Station, a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, continues to operate as one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West. Despite tensions arising from Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine, NASA and its partners are committed to operating the ISS until 2030.

The current residents of the ISS include NASA’s astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

Тодорхойлолтууд:

– Coolant: A substance used to remove or transfer heat to prevent overheating in a system or device.

– Radiator: A device used to transfer heat from one medium to another, typically used to cool a system.

– Meteoroids: Small solid objects that enter Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Sources: Roscosmos, NASA

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхийн ойролцоох астероид 2023 TF4-ийг илрүүллээ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал