Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Rocky Point: Хойд эрэг дээрх сонгодог давалгаа

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 4, 2023
Rocky Point: Хойд эрэг дээрх сонгодог давалгаа

Rocky Point, located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, is known for being a fantastic wave. As winter approaches, surfers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of consistent swells. However, before we dive into the upcoming season, let’s take a closer look at the first substantial swell that recently hit Rocky Point after a few months of slower waves.

Early season swells often produce tricky conditions, influenced by strong winds and the accumulation of sand. Despite these factors, Rocky Point remains an exceptional wave. Its unique combination of power and shape makes it a favorite among surfers in the area.

Rocky Point’s location on the North Shore, famous for hosting some of the most iconic waves in the world, contributes to its reputation. Surrounded by prestigious breaks like Pipeline and Backdoor, Rocky Point holds its own as a reliable and exciting spot to catch some quality waves.

While the source article includes a video link to showcase the recent swell, additional information about the specific characteristics and history of Rocky Point would provide a more comprehensive understanding.

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Rocky Point: A surf break located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, known for producing excellent waves.
– Seven Mile Miracle: A stretch of coastline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, famous for its consistent surf breaks.
– Swell: A series of large ocean waves generated by strong winds.

Эх сурвалж:
-Тодорхой эх сурвалжаас иш татаагүй.

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн пуужингийн даалгаврыг Энэтхэг гаралтай эрдэмтэн удирдаж, цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлтийн дэлхийн агаар мандлын дээд давхаргад үзүүлэх нөлөөг судлах болно.

Oct 7, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

BlueWalker 3 хиймэл дагуулын одон орон судлалд үзүүлэх нөлөө: шинэ олдворууд ба санаа зовоосон асуудлууд

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн маркетинг дахь жигнэмэгийн зөвшөөрөл ба нууцлалын ач холбогдол

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн пуужингийн даалгаврыг Энэтхэг гаралтай эрдэмтэн удирдаж, цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлтийн дэлхийн агаар мандлын дээд давхаргад үзүүлэх нөлөөг судлах болно.

Oct 7, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

BlueWalker 3 хиймэл дагуулын одон орон судлалд үзүүлэх нөлөө: шинэ олдворууд ба санаа зовоосон асуудлууд

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн маркетинг дахь жигнэмэгийн зөвшөөрөл ба нууцлалын ач холбогдол

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн хад: Далд оддын төрөлтийг нээлээ

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал