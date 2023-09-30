Хотын амьдрал

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн аялал нь дэлхийн озоны давхаргад аюул учруулж болзошгүйг судалгаагаар анхааруулжээ

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand, suggests that the growing interest in space exploration and increased rocket launches could pose a significant threat to Earth’s healing ozone layer. Despite efforts to repair the ozone layer, which was extensively damaged in the past due to human activities, the burgeoning space industry may impede its recovery.

Rockets used in space missions discharge gases and particles that are harmful to the ozone layer. The study analyzed rocket launch data from the past five years and projected future trends in space travel. In this short period, global annual launches increased from 90 to 190, with the majority taking place in the Northern Hemisphere. The researchers predict that the worldwide space industry could exceed $3.7 trillion by 2040.

Although the current impact of rocket launches on the ozone layer is deemed to be small, the study emphasizes that an escalation of space activities could worsen the damage. Rocket emissions release substances such as reactive chlorine, black carbon, and nitrogen oxides, all of which are detrimental to the ozone. The effects of new rocket fuels, such as methane, are yet to be fully assessed.

The interest in space ventures is growing, with approximately 70 nations and private space enterprises entering the scene. The rise of companies like Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, and Blue Origin indicates a global trend in space exploration. However, it is essential to consider the potential environmental repercussions of such endeavors.

The study also suggests that New Zealand has the potential to assume a leadership role in the space industry and influence global conversations on sustainable space exploration. The researchers propose strategies for the space industry and the ozone research community, including tracking rocket emissions, providing accessibility to data for researchers, and considering the impact on the ozone during rocket design.

It is crucial to prioritize sustainable practices in global rocket launches by coordinating efforts across aerospace companies, scientists, and governments. The study calls for immediate action to ensure that rockets do not impede the ongoing recovery of the ozone layer. The findings of this research are published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand.

