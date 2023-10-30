Шинэ мэдрэгч нь харь гаригийн газардах үед өшиглөсөн бөөмсийг хэмждэг

Researchers from the University of Central Florida have developed an innovative laser-based sensor called Ejecta STORM (Sheet Tracking, Opacity, and Regolith Maturity), which is capable of measuring the size and speed of particles released during spacecraft landings on extraterrestrial surfaces like the Moon or Mars. This instrument has been tested in conjunction with NASA, using the Xodiac lander provided by Astrobiotic, a private spaceflight company mentored by NASA to encourage commercial missions to the Moon.

The Ejecta STORM sensor was evaluated during four test flights in which the Xodiac lander was tethered. The data collected from these tests, in addition to data gathered during a previous campaign in 2020, will contribute to the development of models that allow scientists to better understand and predict the behavior of regolith ejecta during future missions. This knowledge will enable engineers to implement measures to reduce or mitigate damage to space hardware caused by airborne particles.

One significant challenge posed by these particles is their potential to interfere with the operations of equipment, vehicles, or personnel. The fine and coarse particles of regolith, commonly known as loose material on the surface of celestial bodies, can easily enter seams and cracks, posing hazards to mission success.

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan 3 lander on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023, serves as a recent example of the phenomenon. The retrothrusters on the Vikram lander initiated the release of lunar epiregolith, resulting in an “ejecta halo” of brightly colored material surrounding the lander. This contrasted with the otherwise dark lunar surface. Researchers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have been actively characterizing and analyzing this unique halo.

By gaining a deeper understanding of how rocket engine exhaust plumes influence the behavior of airborne particles, scientists hope to enhance their ability to predict and manage the challenges associated with regolith ejecta during future space missions. The development of laser-based sensors, such as the Ejecta STORM, signifies a significant step forward in this ongoing quest.

What is regolith?

Regolith refers to the layer of loose, fragmented material that covers the solid bedrock of celestial bodies such as the Moon or Mars.

What are retrothrusters?

Retrothrusters are rocket engines used to slow down the descent of spacecraft during landing on planetary surfaces. They counteract the velocity of the spacecraft to achieve a controlled landing.

What is epiregolith?

Epiregolith refers to the layer of loose material, including regolith, that lies on top of the bedrock on the surface of celestial bodies.

What is a laser-based sensor?

A laser-based sensor uses laser technology to detect and measure specific characteristics, such as particle size and speed, in the surrounding environment.