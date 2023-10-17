Doerr School of Sustainability School Mineral-X: Уул уурхайн салбарыг цэвэр эрчим хүч рүү урагшлуулах нь

The Doerr School of Sustainability recently held a launch symposium for Mineral-X, a groundbreaking affiliate program focused on technological innovation, community representation, and stewardship in order to achieve a resilient mineral supply chain for clean renewable energy. Leaders from mining companies, venture capital firms, academics, government officials, and representatives from Zambia gathered at the symposium to discuss ways to improve the critical mineral mining industry from both social and technical perspectives.

Mineral-X, with funding close to a million dollars, aims to reinvent mineral exploration beyond just science by championing environmental stewardship and community representation. The program takes a holistic approach to improving the mining industry during the transition away from fossil fuels. This includes developing more efficient and eco-friendly methods for finding and extracting critical minerals, as well as enhancing community engagement and providing educational assistance.

One of the core initiatives of Mineral-X involves using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to analyze geological data and accurately locate high-grade subsurface mineral deposits. With the increasing demand for critical minerals such as copper, nickel, lithium, and cobalt in electric vehicle production, this research is crucial to ensure a sustainable supply chain.

The program has gained support from major mining companies like KoBold Metals and Rio Tinto, as well as Bidra, a venture capital firm focused on sustainability. Importantly, Mineral-X is entirely free from fossil fuel funds, as clarified by David Zhen Yin, a program director and research scientist.

By leveraging AI and geological data, Mineral-X aims to minimize land destruction associated with mining. High-grade deposits can be extracted with less need for extensive land disturbance and can even be developed underground. This approach not only protects the environment but also reduces costs and time required for exploration and extraction.

Furthermore, Mineral-X is actively engaging with mining communities in Zambia. Sofia Mantilla Salas, a Ph.D. student involved in social outreach, is working closely with local communities to ensure their active participation and partnership in mineral exploration and extraction processes. The program is also collaborating with universities in Zambia to equip mining engineers with the necessary skills to compete with foreign engineers.

The launch of Mineral-X and its commitment to promoting sustainability in the mining industry marks a significant advancement towards achieving clean renewable energy. Through this initiative, the Doerr School of Sustainability is leading the way towards a resilient mineral supply chain for a greener future.

