Есдүгээр сар сарын 19, 2023
Сансрын нисгэгч Фрэнк Рубио хэрэв мэдсэн бол ОУСС-д бүтэн жил ажиллахаас татгалзах байсан.

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest space mission for a U.S. astronaut, revealed that he would have declined the mission if he had known it would last over a year. During a NASA press conference from the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio expressed that family matters would have influenced his decision to decline the mission. He mentioned that missing important family events would have made him say ‘thank you, but no thank you.’

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned to last six months but was extended due to a coolant leak in the ship that was supposed to bring the crew home. The Russian-operated Soyuz MS-22, carrying Rubio and a Russian crew, was ultimately replaced, and the new Soyuz vehicle docked at the ISS on September 21, 2022.

Rubio shared that the most challenging part of his mission was learning that his stay would be extended. However, the support and resilience of his wife and kids helped him get through the entire mission. He emphasized that sacrifices, both personal and familial, are necessary for the success of the International Space Station.

Despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine, NASA and Roscosmos, the respective space agencies of the two countries, have continued their collaboration in space exploration. Rubio expressed his appreciation for his Russian crewmates, highlighting the special bond formed during their time together.

The future of Russian involvement in the ISS remains uncertain, as tensions and economic sanctions have affected the partnership between the two countries. Dmitry Rogozin, the former director general of Roscosmos, had threatened to end Russia’s ISS cooperation, but he was released from his position in June 2022. Russia has indicated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations as an ISS partner until at least 2024, but the specifics of their future involvement are still under discussion.

