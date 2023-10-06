Хотын амьдрал

Вики Ставропулу

Oct 6, 2023
Royal Tyrrell музей ховор трицератопс гавлын ясыг дэлгэжээ

The Royal Tyrrell Museum has revealed a fully preserved triceratops skull as part of its new Fossils in Focus exhibit. This skull, collected by the museum’s technicians in 2015, is considered the most complete and best-preserved triceratops skull in Canada.

The triceratops was a ceratopsian dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period. Triceratops fossils are rare in Canada, making this specimen even more significant. The skull measures over six feet long, with a frill (bony shield) that is over five feet wide.

This particular triceratops was not fully mature and would have grown larger if it had lived longer. The tips of the brow horns eroded away after its death. The skull was discovered during flood mitigation paleontology work after heavy flooding in southern Alberta in 2013. Museum technicians collected the skull and most of the lower jaws over the course of a month.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum surveyed over 200 kilometers of waterways and found more than 200 new fossil sites during this expedition. The triceratops skull, nicknamed “Calli” after Callum Creek where it was found, has been prepared for research and display over the past seven years.

The museum invites anyone who discovers a fossil in Alberta to contact them. They have a reporting system in place and encourage people to submit any exciting and scientifically significant specimens they find.

The museum will now conduct further research on the skull and publish their findings. The triceratops skull will be on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum for visitors to enjoy and learn from.

Sources: Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, Global News

