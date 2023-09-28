Орчлон ертөнцийн харанхуй үеийг судлах шинэ даалгавар

A small radio telescope called LuSEE-Night will embark on a mission to the far side of the moon in 2025. The mission, funded by NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy, aims to detect radio waves from the cosmic Dark Ages, which occurred over 13.4 billion years ago. The telescope will be part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payloads program and will be joined by another mission called LuSEE-Lite.

The Dark Ages refers to the period after the Big Bang when the first stars and galaxies began to form. During this time, neutral hydrogen gas filled the universe and was ionized by radiation. However, little is known about this era, and LuSEE-Night aims to shed light on it.

To detect the faint radio waves from the Dark Ages, LuSEE-Night will be positioned on the far side of the moon where there is no atmosphere and no interference from Earth’s radio noise. The mission will test technologies such as antennas and batteries to see if they can function in the extremely cold lunar night conditions.

Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory are building the antennas for LuSEE-Night, which will be 20 feet long and designed to uncoil upon landing. The mission will also rely on a relay satellite to communicate with Earth since LuSEE-Night will not have a direct line of sight with our planet from the far side of the moon.

The mission is seen as a precursor for larger and more ambitious radio telescopes on the moon. Scientists have proposed building a radio telescope on the far side of the moon that could observe the entire radio spectrum without interference from Earth. Such a telescope would present engineering challenges but could greatly expand our understanding of the universe.

LuSEE-Night will be flown to the moon in partnership with Firefly Aerospace, and its expected mission duration is 18 months.

Sources: NASA, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory