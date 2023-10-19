Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрдэмтэд фотоник талст дахь хуурамч таталцлын нөлөөг судалж байна

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 19, 2023
Эрдэмтэд фотоник талст дахь хуурамч таталцлын нөлөөг судалж байна

Scientists at Kyoto Institute of Technology have successfully distorted photonic crystals to mimic the bending of light as it passes through a gravitational field, as described by Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Led by electronics engineer Kanji Nanjyo, the team set out to investigate whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. They aimed to replicate the bending of light that occurs when massive objects curve space-time.

“We came up with a means to bend light within certain materials, much like gravity bends the trajectory of objects,” explains Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University.

By artificially creating silicon photonic crystals and deforming the spacing between their ordered elements, the researchers were able to alter the interaction of light with the crystal, resulting in a curved beam similar to the passage of light around a black hole. They observed the beam as it passed through the crystal and validated their experimental efforts.

Photonic crystals possess highly ordered nanostructures where the refractive index of light changes periodically, giving rise to an iridescent effect. This phenomenon makes them a suitable analogy for space-time, with their structures resembling geodesics. The crystals are relatively easy to create by arranging two materials that interact with light differently.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding gravity. Distorting photonic crystals for pseudogravity effects has potential applications in optics and communications technology. Physicist Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University highlights the potential application in 6G communication, stating that “such in-plane beam steering within the terahertz range could be harnessed.”

The study also suggests that photonic crystals could have a role in graviton physics, expanding the pathways within this field of research. The team’s findings have been published in Physical Review A.

Эх сурвалж:
– Kyoto Institute of Technology
- Тохоку их сургууль
- Осака их сургууль
– Physical Review A

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА Бархасбадийн сарны Io-ийн нарийвчилсан зургийг нийтэлж, Бархасбадийн агаар мандлын шинэ шинж чанарыг илрүүллээ.

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинээр олдсон CCTV-ийн бичлэг Мельбурн дахь чанга тэсрэлтээс өмнөх гэрлийн гялбааг илрүүлжээ.

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны сөнөхөөс амьд үлдэх нь: V гаригийн хувь заяа

Oct 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА Бархасбадийн сарны Io-ийн нарийвчилсан зургийг нийтэлж, Бархасбадийн агаар мандлын шинэ шинж чанарыг илрүүллээ.

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинээр олдсон CCTV-ийн бичлэг Мельбурн дахь чанга тэсрэлтээс өмнөх гэрлийн гялбааг илрүүлжээ.

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны сөнөхөөс амьд үлдэх нь: V гаригийн хувь заяа

Oct 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хайлсан давс дахь электронуудын шинэ төлөв нь давсаар ажилладаг реакторуудын гүйцэтгэлд нөлөөлж болзошгүй

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал