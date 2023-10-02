Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрдэмтэд алс холын мананцарт хос хосоороо хөвж буй гарагтай төстэй биетүүдийг илрүүлжээ

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 2, 2023
Эрдэмтэд алс холын мананцарт хос хосоороо хөвж буй гарагтай төстэй биетүүдийг илрүүлжээ

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Эх сурвалж:
– XYZ Scientific Journal (Example)
– ABC News (Example)

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрчим хүчний хэмнэлттэй мочевин үйлдвэрлэх шинэ аргыг нээлээ

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Эртний архитектурын техник нь металл-органик хүрээний гүйцэтгэлийг сайжруулах шинэ хандлагыг өдөөж байна

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хувийн болгосон вэб туршлагын хувьд күүки тохиргоог удирдахын ач холбогдол

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрчим хүчний хэмнэлттэй мочевин үйлдвэрлэх шинэ аргыг нээлээ

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Эртний архитектурын техник нь металл-органик хүрээний гүйцэтгэлийг сайжруулах шинэ хандлагыг өдөөж байна

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хувийн болгосон вэб туршлагын хувьд күүки тохиргоог удирдахын ач холбогдол

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өмнөд Солонгосын судлаачид засгийн газраас судалгааны төсвөө танахыг санал болгож байгааг эсэргүүцэж байна

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал