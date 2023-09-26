Хотын амьдрал

ISRO нь Chandrayaan-3-ын Lander болон Rover-тэй харилцаа холбоо тогтоох хүчин чармайлтаа үргэлжлүүлнэ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, has stated that despite the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover of Chandrayaan-3 completing their mission tasks, it is not the end of the story. Sivan mentioned that there is still a lot of data to be processed and that ISRO is attempting to establish contact with the lander and rover after the Sun rises on the Moon’s surface.

Regarding the data collected by Chandrayaan-3, Sivan highlighted that it is valuable and that scientists are still analyzing the data from the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. He also referred to a report which revealed that US scientists discovered additional secrets about the moon using data from Chandrayaan-1. This exemplifies the potential for further discoveries from the vast amount of data recovered from the payloads on board the lander and rover.

The ISRO recently provided an update stating that they have made efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover, but have not received any signals. They will continue their attempts to establish contact. If all efforts fail, the rover and lander will remain on the Moon’s surface as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23rd and was placed into sleep mode along with the Pragyaan rover after completing their experiments. The ISRO has postponed the plan to reactivate the rover and lander until further notice.

