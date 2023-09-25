Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээж дэлхийд буцаж ирэв

ByВики Ставропулу

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023
Цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээж дэлхийд буцаж ирэв

NASA’s seven-year space voyage reached an exciting conclusion as a capsule carrying the largest asteroid sample landed in the deserts of Utah. Scientists have high hopes for this sample, as it is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the conditions that made Earth habitable.

The journey covered a staggering distance of 6.21 billion kilometers, making it the United States’ first-ever sample return mission of this kind. NASA chief Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for the mission, stating that the asteroid dust will grant scientists an extraordinary glimpse into the beginnings of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx probe collected the asteroid sample after landing on the surface of Bennu, four years after its launch in 2016. NASA estimates that the sample contains approximately 250 grams (9 ounces) of dust from the rocky surface of the asteroid. The sample was stored in a capsule that was released from the probe at an altitude of over 107,826 kilometers.

The most challenging part of the mission was the capsule’s descent through Earth’s atmosphere. During its fiery passage, the capsule reached temperatures as high as 2,760 degrees Celsius (5,000 degrees Fahrenheit). Nevertheless, NASA successfully engineered a soft landing at 8:52 am on the Utah Test and Training Range.

This milestone represents a significant achievement in space exploration, as the collection of this unprecedented asteroid sample has the potential to deepen our understanding of the origins of our solar system. The analysis of this sample will undoubtedly unlock new mysteries and contribute to our broader knowledge of the universe.

Эх сурвалж:
– НАСА (URL өгөөгүй)
– X Twitter (no URL provided)

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Мэдрэл судлаачид нэгдсэн мэдээллийн онолын талаар маргаж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал