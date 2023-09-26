Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон судлаачид саран дээрх хүний ​​суурь болох хамгийн тохиромжтой цэгийг тодорхойлжээ

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
Одон орон судлаачид саран дээрх хүний ​​суурь болох хамгийн тохиромжтой цэгийг тодорхойлжээ

A team of researchers has pinpointed a location on the moon that provides the ideal conditions for a future human base. Situated on the moon’s south pole, this area between two craters offers easy access to a significant amount of water and receives permanent sunlight. The presence of sunlight is critical for utilizing solar panels to generate power.

To identify the most suitable spot, scientists examined data from five different craters: de Gerlache, Henson, Sverdrup, Shackleton, and an unnamed crater. Factors considered included the distribution of water ice, slope angles, and the amount of sunlight available at each location. Additionally, the density of icy water, carbon dioxide, and other potential power sources were assessed. The researchers also prioritized the need for access and communication links with Earth.

After careful analysis, the team determined that the Henson crater offers the most favorable conditions for establishing the first human base on the moon. However, they believe that expansion to other areas will be possible in the future. According to team leader Giovanni Leone, the Sverdrup-Henson craters, where the Henson crater is located, provide a gateway for potential expansion.

It is important to note that the observations and conclusions made by the researchers are based on remote data analysis. Once the area is observed directly, there is a possibility that some details may change. Simeon Barber, a scientist from the Open University in the UK, emphasized the importance of obtaining “ground truth measurements” to provide more accurate information for future lunar base plans.

In summary, astronomers have identified a specific spot on the moon that possesses the necessary resources and conditions for a human base. The Henson crater, located on the moon’s south pole, is considered the best location for the initial base. This breakthrough provides a foundation for future lunar exploration and the potential for further expansion into neighboring areas.

Эх сурвалж:
– URL хаяг өгөөгүй.

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраяан-3 модуль дээрх шинжлэх ухааны хэрэгсэл нь ирээдүйн экзопланетийн судалгаанд хангалттай мэдээлэл илгээж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер, Прагян Ровер нарын итгэл найдвар унтарна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

JWST-ийн ажиглалтууд оддын бохирдол нь TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet-ийн хэмжилтэд саад учруулж байгааг харуулж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраяан-3 модуль дээрх шинжлэх ухааны хэрэгсэл нь ирээдүйн экзопланетийн судалгаанд хангалттай мэдээлэл илгээж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер, Прагян Ровер нарын итгэл найдвар унтарна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

JWST-ийн ажиглалтууд оддын бохирдол нь TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet-ийн хэмжилтэд саад учруулж байгааг харуулж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өөр нэг ойрын дуудлага: 2023 SW6 астероид дэлхийд ойртож байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал