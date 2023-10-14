Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Бритиш Колумбийн баруун өмнөд хэсгийн оршин суугчид нар хиртэлтийг үзэхэд тохиромжтой

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 14, 2023
Бритиш Колумбийн баруун өмнөд хэсгийн оршин суугчид нар хиртэлтийг үзэхэд тохиромжтой

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

Канадын Прессийн энэхүү тайланг 14 оны 2023-р сарын XNUMX-ны өдөр анх нийтлэв.

Эх сурвалж:
- Канадын хэвлэл

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гелиосфер: Манай нарны аймгийн эргэн тойрон дахь аварга бөмбөлөг

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийг ойлгох: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхий рүү ойртож буй астероидыг илрүүлэв

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гелиосфер: Манай нарны аймгийн эргэн тойрон дахь аварга бөмбөлөг

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийг ойлгох: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхий рүү ойртож буй астероидыг илрүүлэв

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Есөн гаригийн нууцлаг хайлт: Баримт уу, уран зохиол уу?

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал