Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx номлол нь үнэт астероидын дээжээр дэлхийд ойртож байна

Габриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is closing in on Earth with its valuable cargo of asteroid samples. In a critical maneuver, the spacecraft fired its attitude-control thrusters, adjusting its velocity by 0.5 mph to ensure a successful return. Without this small correction, the probe and its asteroid cargo would have missed Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission involves the collection of dirt and gravel samples from the asteroid Bennu, which measures about 1,650 feet in width. The spacecraft collected approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of material during its visit to Bennu in October 2020. These precious samples will be delivered to Earth in a capsule on the morning of September 24.

The return capsule is expected to land in a specified area measuring 36 miles by 8.5 miles on the Utah Test and Training Range, southwest of Salt Lake City. The landing will occur approximately 13 minutes after the capsule’s release, with the spacecraft following a precise speed and angle.

The collected asteroid samples will be of immense value to scientists worldwide. By studying these samples, researchers hope to gain insight into the formation and evolution of our solar system. Additionally, the material may shed light on the role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in delivering the necessary components for life on Earth.

Currently, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is about 4 million miles away from Earth, traveling at a speed of 14,000 mph. The mission team may perform one more thruster firing on September 17 if deemed necessary. It’s important to note that only the sample capsule will return to Earth, while the spacecraft will continue its journey towards the asteroid Apophis for an extended mission, with a planned arrival in 2029.

Эх сурвалж:
– NASA officials blog post on September 11
– NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center image credit: Earth return trajectory for the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and the sample capsule.

Габриэль Бота

