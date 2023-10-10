Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Каламбо хүрхрээ дэх модон эдлэлийн олдворууд нь хүний ​​анхны дэвшлийг илтгэдэг

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 10, 2023
Каламбо хүрхрээ дэх модон эдлэлийн олдворууд нь хүний ​​анхны дэвшлийг илтгэдэг

Researchers from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have made a groundbreaking discovery at Kalambo Falls, Zambia. Examining preserved wood dating back 476,000 years, the team found evidence of advanced woodworking techniques by early human ancestors predating Homo sapiens. This challenges previous beliefs that humans only used wood for simple purposes such as fire and crafting basic tools.

The artifacts uncovered at Kalambo Falls suggest that these ancient humans intentionally shaped and combined two logs to create structures, possibly platforms or parts of dwellings. This indicates a level of craftsmanship and construction skills much earlier than previously thought. The wood was exceptionally well-preserved due to high water levels at the site.

These findings also challenge the notion that Stone Age humans were strictly nomadic. The presence of abundant resources in the vicinity of Kalambo Falls suggests that these early humans may have settled in the area, utilizing the perennial water source and surrounding forest for sustenance.

Dating these ancient artifacts was a challenge, but luminescence dating techniques used by Aberystwyth University provided valuable insights into human evolution. These advanced dating methods shed light on the significance of Kalambo Falls, as previous excavation in the 1960s lacked such techniques.

The researchers involved in the ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’ project, which aims to understand human technological development during the Stone Age, are considering Kalambo Falls for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Excavations are ongoing, and further discoveries are anticipated at this remarkable and historically significant site.

Эх сурвалж:
– Barham, L., Duller, G. A. T., Candy, I., Scott, C., Cartwright, C. R., Peterson, J. R., … & Nkombwe, P. (2023). “Evidence for the earliest structural use of wood at least 476,000 years ago”. Nature.
– Professor Larry Barham, University of Liverpool
– Абериствейтийн их сургуулийн профессор Жефф Даллер

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхийн ойролцоох астероид 2023 TF4-ийг илрүүллээ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал