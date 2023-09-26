Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрдэмтэд ирээдүйн супер тивийг тодорхойлжээ Шинэ Зеланд нэгдэх магадлал багатай

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
Эрдэмтэд ирээдүйн супер тивийг тодорхойлжээ Шинэ Зеланд нэгдэх магадлал багатай

Scientists have predicted that a supercontinent called Pangaea Proxima, also known as Pangea Ultima, will form in approximately 250 million years. This future configuration of Earth’s landmasses is based on past cycles of continental drift. The hypothesis suggests that all of the Earth’s territories will merge together, combining South and North America with Europe and Africa, and closing the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. However, New Zealand is not expected to be a part of this supercontinent.

The research, conducted by Alexander Farnsworth from the University of Bristol, shows that if Pangaea Ultima were to form, New Zealand would remain separate from the main landmass, off the coast of Australia. In the researched model, seven continents merged into the supercontinent, leaving New Zealand as one of the last remaining islands. The study also suggests that the formation and decay of Pangaea Ultima would have significant impacts on Earth’s climate and terrestrial mammalian habitability.

According to the research, the creation and decay of the supercontinent would lead to extremes in carbon dioxide levels, affecting the habitability of Earth for terrestrial mammals. The study indicates that the formation of Pangaea Ultima could increase the likelihood of “massive hyperthermal events.” Farnsworth emphasizes the importance of maintaining a cooler and hospitable climate in order for life to thrive.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday. Despite New Zealand’s exclusion from the future supercontinent, scientists continue to study the Earth’s geological processes and the possibilities of future landmass configurations.

