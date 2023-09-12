Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Перугаас олдсон ер бусын эрлийз хумин шувуу

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Перугаас олдсон ер бусын эрлийз хумин шувуу

A never-before-documented hybrid hummingbird has been discovered in Cordillera Azul National Park in the Peruvian Andes. The bird is a result of the hybridization of two different species native to western South America: the Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird. This discovery challenges the notion that separate hummingbird species do not interbreed. The hybrid bird has a unique gold-throated coloring that is a combination of the pink throats of its parent species. Researchers speculate that hybrids like this one might contribute to the diversity of structural colors found across the hummingbird family tree.

Feathers get their base color from pigments, but hummingbird feathers are iridescent, meaning their color is determined by how light is bent and filtered as it hits the feather cells from different angles. The gold-throated color of the hybrid hummingbird is a result of the complex ways in which iridescent feather colors are determined. Mixing the complex recipes for feather color from its two parent species resulted in the unique coloring of this hybrid bird.

Hybrid hummingbirds like this one are rare and their existence raises questions about the frequency and role of hybridization in hummingbird evolution. This discovery has opened up new avenues of inquiry for researchers and provides insights into the complexity of hummingbird genetics and coloration.

Эх сурвалж:

The source article from Chicago’s Field Museum is titled “Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru” and was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network, provides additional facts about hummingbirds in the Americas.

Тодорхойлолт:

Hybridization: The process of breeding between individuals of two different species or genetically distinct populations.

Эх сурвалж:
– Article: Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru (Chicago’s Field Museum)
– Article: 14 facts about hummingbirds (The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network)

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Хүний мөр, тохойн хөдөлгөөн нь мод унахаас хэрхэн үүссэн бэ?

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ нотлох баримтууд нь K2-18b экзопланет дээрх усны нөөцийг харуулж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гайхамшигтай нээлт нь туйлын цагираг галактикуудын талаарх шинэ ойлголтуудыг илчилсэн юм

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Мэдээ

Acer XV242F: 540 Гц давтамжтай тоглоомын шинэ дэлгэц зах зээлд гарч байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

iPhone 15 Pro: Үнэ ба бэлэн байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал