NASA is embarking on an ambitious new mission to unravel the secrets of the universe with the construction of the SPHEREx space-based observatory. This extraordinary project aims to provide unprecedented details and colors as it maps over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in our galaxy. What sets SPHEREx apart is its ability to capture data across an incredible 96 color bands in the infrared range.

The telescope’s completion is currently underway, with scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory assembling its various components into the final form. Through SPHEREx, they hope to gain crucial insights into the history of the universe, focusing on three main areas: the Epoch of Reionization, the Specto-Photometer for the History of the Universe, and the Ices Explorer.

In the nearby universe, SPHEREx will investigate the presence of vital molecules, such as water and carbon monoxide, in forming star disks within our own galaxy. These molecules are fundamental for the emergence of life as we know it, and their existence as ices within these systems is of immense importance.

Venturing into the distant universe, SPHEREx will delve into the origins of star and galaxy formation, specifically during the Epoch of Reionization. This pivotal period marked the time when the universe’s first stars and galaxies emitted enough energy to ionize every hydrogen atom within its vast expanse. By analyzing the collective light of these ancient celestial bodies, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding galaxy formation and its evolution over time.

Furthermore, SPHEREx will turn its gaze toward the infant universe to probe the concept of inflation. This phenomenon refers to the exponential expansion of the universe in the fleeting moments following its birth. By measuring the imprint of inflation on the positions of galaxies and matter, SPHEREx aims to contribute to our understanding of the early universe.

To protect SPHEREx from interfering infrared radiation, the telescope is equipped with cone-shaped shields. These shields act as a reliable defense mechanism against excessive heat emanating from the sun, Earth, and even the telescope itself. Additionally, the telescope must be cooled to a frigid temperature of -350 degrees Fahrenheit (-210 degrees Celsius) to observe the faint and distant infrared universe effectively.

SPHEREx’s spectroscopic technique involves capturing light at precise wavelengths, allowing for the creation of comprehensive sky maps. Scheduled for launch no earlier than June 2024 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, this technologically advanced observatory will undoubtedly revolutionize our understanding of the universe, offering fresh perspectives on the intricate mechanisms that shape our cosmic surroundings.

