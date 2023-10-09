NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Nears Completion of Asteroid Sample Curation

The astromaterials curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center is making progress in the curation of the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission. They have successfully removed circular witness plates from the top of the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) head, which were used to monitor the spacecraft’s interior environmental conditions during the mission. These plates have been carefully stored away for contamination knowledge.

The team then proceeded to remove the TAGSAM head from its avionics deck platform, allowing them to view the 24 surface contact pads on the bottom of the head and the asteroid sample beneath it. These contact pads trapped fine-grained rocks and dust from Bennu’s surface when the sample collector made contact with the asteroid in October 2020. The materials in the contact pads will provide valuable information about the conditions at the surface of Bennu.

In addition to the surface material, scientists will also be able to study the material collected from the capture ring, which is the secure base into which the TAGSAM was seated during the sample collection event. These samples, obtained from depths up to 19 inches below the surface, will provide insights into the material at greater depths below the surface of Bennu.

The collection and curation of these fine-grained samples will enable scientists to make new discoveries about the geologic history of asteroid Bennu, its impact history, and its implications for asteroid impact assessment. Images of the bulk sample and early analysis results will be revealed during a live NASA event on October 11th.

Эх сурвалж:

Тодорхойлолтууд:

OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s mission to study the near-Earth asteroid Bennu and collect a sample to return to Earth for study.

TAGSAM: Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism, the robotic arm on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft used to collect a sample from the asteroid’s surface.

Bennu: The asteroid targeted by the OSIRIS-REx mission, which is believed to be a remnant from the early solar system.