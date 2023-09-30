Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн Хаббл NGC 3156 линзний галактикийн гайхалтай зургийг авчээ

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 30, 2023
НАСА-гийн Хаббл NGC 3156 линзний галактикийн гайхалтай зургийг авчээ

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of NGC 3156, a lenticular galaxy located 73 million light-years away. Discovered by astronomer William Herschel in 1784, NGC 3156 is situated in the minor equatorial constellation Sextans.

Lenticular galaxies, like NGC 3156, have a central bulge of stars surrounded by a large disc, similar to spiral galaxies. However, unlike spirals, lenticulars lack prominent spiral arms. Additionally, like elliptical galaxies, lenticular galaxies primarily consist of older stars with minimal ongoing star formation and no significant hydrogen emission.

The image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases the unique features of NGC 3156, including two striking threads of dark reddish-brown dust crossing the galaxy’s disk. This distinctive appearance gives lenticular galaxies their name, as they resemble lenses when viewed from the side or edge-on.

Astronomers have extensively studied NGC 3156, exploring various aspects of its composition and behavior. They have examined its globular clusters, which are roughly spherical groups of stars bound together by gravity. Additionally, scientists have investigated the interaction between stars and the supermassive black hole at the core of the galaxy.

Utilizing data collected from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers compared stars near NGC 3156’s core with those in galaxies of similar size and black hole mass. The results showed that NGC 3156 has a higher percentage of stars being devoured by its supermassive black hole compared to its counterparts.

The captivating image of NGC 3156 offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of lenticular galaxies, furthering our understanding of these unique celestial objects. Through ongoing research and exploration, scientists hope to unveil more secrets of the universe’s vast cosmic wonders.

Эх сурвалж:
– НАСА: www.nasa.gov
– ESA: www.esa.int

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гариг гарагийн мананцарын байрлал нь хоёртын оддыг хаахтай холбоотой

Oct 3, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сиднейн их сургуулийн судлаачид NSW-ийн Хатан хааны нийгэмлэгийн гишүүнээр томилогдсон

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гангийн стресс нь ширэнгэн ойн хөрсний функцийг өөрчлөхөд хүргэдэг

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гариг гарагийн мананцарын байрлал нь хоёртын оддыг хаахтай холбоотой

Oct 3, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сиднейн их сургуулийн судлаачид NSW-ийн Хатан хааны нийгэмлэгийн гишүүнээр томилогдсон

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гангийн стресс нь ширэнгэн ойн хөрсний функцийг өөрчлөхөд хүргэдэг

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газар дээрх мина болон TNT-д суурилсан тэсрээгүй сум илрүүлэх зорилгоор уурагт суурилсан биосенсор бүтээжээ.

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал