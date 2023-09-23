Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx капсул нь галт ууланд зориулагдсан астероидын дээжийг тээвэрлэдэг.

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023
НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx капсул нь галт ууланд зориулагдсан астероидын дээжийг тээвэрлэдэг.

NASA’s robotic spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, is set to make a fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The spacecraft, which carried a sample of rocky material collected from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu, has completed its seven-year voyage and is expected to make a “spot-on” touchdown at the Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona, aims to bring back the largest-ever asteroid sample for analysis. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples to Earth.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is classified as a “near-Earth object” and passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Scientists estimate the odds of it striking Earth in the late 22nd century at 1-in-2,700. Bennu is small compared to other asteroids, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, but it holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

The sample, estimated to weigh 250 grams, will be examined by scientists from around the world in various laboratories. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue on its journey to explore another near-Earth asteroid.

Эх сурвалж:
- Reuters

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

SpaceX 21 Starlink хиймэл дагуулыг тойрог замд амжилттай хөөргөв

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Байгалийн баялгийн сансрын эрэл хайгуул: Дэлхийн хомсдолыг арилгах шийдэл үү?

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сарны уснаас гаргаж авсан сансрын хөлгийн түлш: Сансрын судалгаа ба эдийн засгийн ирээдүй

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

SpaceX 21 Starlink хиймэл дагуулыг тойрог замд амжилттай хөөргөв

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Байгалийн баялгийн сансрын эрэл хайгуул: Дэлхийн хомсдолыг арилгах шийдэл үү?

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сарны уснаас гаргаж авсан сансрын хөлгийн түлш: Сансрын судалгаа ба эдийн засгийн ирээдүй

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хүний үр хөврөлийн эхэн үеийн хөгжлийн нарийн төвөгтэй байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал