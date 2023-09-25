Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн VERITAS Сугар гаригийн номлол Исландын галт уулын бүс нутгийг судалж хөөргөхөөр бэлтгэж байна.

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023
НАСА-гийн VERITAS Сугар гаригийн номлол Исландын галт уулын бүс нутгийг судалж хөөргөхөөр бэлтгэж байна.

NASA’s VERITAS mission to explore Venus may be on hold, but the science team is using this time to perfect technologies and techniques on Earth. One recent field campaign took them to the volcanic region of Askja in Iceland. This area resembles the harsh environment of Venus and serves as an analog for studying the different types of eruptions that occur on the planet’s surface.

The team collected samples of rocks and surfaces near the active volcano, which will be analyzed in a lab. By studying volcanic areas on Earth, researchers can gain insights into Venus’ geological features and better prepare for the VERITAS mission in the future.

Iceland presents a unique opportunity for studying Venus as it is a volcanic country sitting atop a hot plume. The similarities between Iceland’s geological features and Venus make it an ideal location for conducting scientific research and developing technologies that will be used in future missions to the planet.

During the campaign, the team also visited Fagradalsfjall in southwestern Iceland to collect additional samples for analysis. Meanwhile, an aircraft captured radar images of the area from above. These efforts aim to refine the algorithms onboard VERITAS, enabling better identification of surface changes on Venus.

The VERITAS mission was expected to provide fundamental information about Venus and its surface, but delays have put these discoveries on hold. NASA is working on another Venus mission called DAVINCI, scheduled to launch in 2029.

This exploration of volcanic areas in Iceland is a crucial step towards understanding Venus and advancing our knowledge of other planets in our solar system.

Эх сурвалж:
– NASA’s VERITAS Venus Mission Continues Preparations on Earth (NASA)
– Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Мэдрэл судлаачид нэгдсэн мэдээллийн онолын талаар маргаж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал