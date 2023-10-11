Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

НАСА Бенну астероидын дээжийн зураг, шинжилгээг дэлгэлээ

Габриэль Бота

Oct 11, 2023
НАСА Бенну астероидын дээжийн зураг, шинжилгээг дэлгэлээ

NASA has showcased the initial images and preliminary scientific analysis of the largest sample ever collected from asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx mission successfully gathered rock and dust samples from Bennu in 2020, and the capsule containing the samples safely landed in the Utah desert just over two weeks ago.

The choice of Bennu as a sampling target was based on its abundance of organic compounds and its orbit, which intersects with Earth’s orbit, simplifying the mission compared to reaching the Asteroid Belt. NASA researchers are optimistic about discovering “bonus particles” in the sample, such as black dust and debris observed on the sample collector.

During the collection process, a flap meant to seal the sample collector got wedged open with a piece of rock, leading to the loss of some finer material. However, the excess of material gathered from Bennu is seen as a positive outcome. According to Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, the extensive amount of material collected is “really spectacular.”

Data collected by the spacecraft also revealed that the particles on Bennu’s surface were loosely packed, resembling a pit of plastic balls. This discovery provides valuable insights into the composition of the asteroid and could be helpful in developing strategies to divert its trajectory if necessary in the future.

While the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are currently low, NASA estimates that the odds will increase to approximately 1 in 1750 between the mid-2100s and the year 2300. Therefore, a better understanding of Bennu’s composition is crucial for any potential mitigation efforts.

Эх сурвалж: НАСА

Габриэль Бота

