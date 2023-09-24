Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероидын дээжийг НАСА сансрын капсул дэлхийд амжилттай хүргэв

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 24, 2023
Астероидын дээжийг НАСА сансрын капсул дэлхийд амжилттай хүргэв

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has successfully made its way back to Earth. The capsule, part of the OSIRIS-REx mission, parachuted into the Utah desert after being released from the robotic spacecraft. This marked the third time that an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, with this sample being the largest to date.

The sample was collected three years ago from Bennu, a small carbon-rich asteroid. Bennu is classified as a “near-Earth object” due to its close proximity to our planet. It is of particular interest to scientists because its chemistry and mineralogy have remained relatively unchanged since its formation 4.5 billion years ago. The asteroid may contain organic molecules that could provide valuable insights into the origins of life.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which launched in 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample in October 2020. After departing from the asteroid in May 2021, the spacecraft traveled 1.9 billion kilometers back to Earth. On its descent, the capsule reached temperatures of 2800°C before parachutes slowed its speed, allowing for a gentle landing in the Utah desert.

The sample, estimated to be about 250 grams in size, will be examined in a “clean room” at the Utah Test and Training Range before being transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. From there, it will be distributed to scientists in laboratories around the world for further analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, having successfully completed its mission with Bennu, is now set to explore another near-Earth asteroid named Apophis.

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд үзүүлэх нөлөөллийг бууруулах нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн нөлөөллийг судалсан шинэ судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нөлөөллийг зөөлрүүлэх нөлөөг судлах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд үзүүлэх нөлөөллийг бууруулах нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн нөлөөллийг судалсан шинэ судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нөлөөллийг зөөлрүүлэх нөлөөг судлах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сэр Брайан Мэй НАСА-гийн амжилттай болсон астероидын дээж цуглуулгыг бахархалтайгаар дэмжиж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал