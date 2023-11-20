A breathtaking image from space has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the remarkable beauty of our home planet. Captured by NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) on November 14, this mesmerizing photograph highlights Earth’s enchanting ‘airglow’ phenomenon with the moon shining gracefully just above.

Airglow refers to the faint emission of light by the Earth’s atmosphere during the night. It occurs when molecules in the atmosphere are excited by solar radiation during the day and then release that energy as glowing light at night. While it is not visible to the naked eye from the surface, astronauts aboard the ISS have witnessed this ethereal spectacle from space and have been kind enough to share their awe-inspiring images with us.

The photograph portrays the delicate dance between Earth’s airglow and the moon’s serene glow. With the planet’s atmospheric phenomenon painting the sky with a soft green hue, the moon adds an extra touch of elegance, illuminating the darkness with its gentle brilliance. The contrast between the vivid airglow and the moon’s pale light creates a truly celestial scene – a fusion of cosmic wonder and tranquility.

This extraordinary picture not only showcases the remarkable beauty of our planet but also offers a fresh perspective on the vastness and wonders of the universe. It serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring sights that can only be witnessed from the vantage point of space, sparking our sense of curiosity and wonder.

тусламж:

Q: What is airglow?

A: Airglow refers to the faint emission of light by the Earth’s atmosphere during the night. It occurs when molecules in the atmosphere are excited by solar radiation during the day and subsequently emit that energy as glowing light at night.

А: Зургийг хэрхэн авсан бэ?

A: The image was taken by NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) on November 14.

Q: Can airglow be seen from Earth’s surface?

A: No, airglow is not visible to the naked eye from the surface. However, it can be observed and captured by astronauts from space.